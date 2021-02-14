More than 1.2 million vehicles registered in federal capital: SSP ITP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Registered number of vehicles with Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had crossed the figure of 1.2 million due to which the traffic flow has increased around seven times more on city roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while talking in a ptv programme said flow of traffic have been increased in recent years specially during the time of protests or any other special event, adding, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officials were making all-out efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic for commuters.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also sent a request to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for fresh recruitment of more than 2000 personnel showing concern that shortage of staff is undermining its efficiency to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Federal capital's roads and avenues.

To a question about traffic rush in peak hours, the SSP said ITP had constituted various squads to manage its affairs and to enhance their efficiency.

He said a special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has removed 15,000 pressure horns from vehicles in the federal capital during the ongoing year and imposed heavy fines on their drivers.

The SSP added that ITP has accelerated strict action against those using pressure horns as it generate noise pollution which affects human nerves.

ITP have also been directed to conduct regular checking and imposing fine from the vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city, he added.

He advised all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly use of proper ETO-issued number plates, seat belt and helmet for bikers.