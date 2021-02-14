UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1.2 Million Vehicles Registered In Federal Capital: SSP ITP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

More than 1.2 million vehicles registered in federal capital: SSP ITP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Registered number of vehicles with Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) had crossed the figure of 1.2 million due to which the traffic flow has increased around seven times more on city roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed while talking in a ptv programme said flow of traffic have been increased in recent years specially during the time of protests or any other special event, adding, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) officials were making all-out efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic for commuters.

He said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have also sent a request to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) for fresh recruitment of more than 2000 personnel showing concern that shortage of staff is undermining its efficiency to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Federal capital's roads and avenues.

To a question about traffic rush in peak hours, the SSP said ITP had constituted various squads to manage its affairs and to enhance their efficiency.

He said a special squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has removed 15,000 pressure horns from vehicles in the federal capital during the ongoing year and imposed heavy fines on their drivers.

The SSP added that ITP has accelerated strict action against those using pressure horns as it generate noise pollution which affects human nerves.

ITP have also been directed to conduct regular checking and imposing fine from the vehicles involved in creating noise pollution or other environmental pollution in the city, he added.

He advised all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules, particularly use of proper ETO-issued number plates, seat belt and helmet for bikers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Event All From Million PTV

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

23 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

38 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

1 hour ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.