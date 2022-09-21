More than 1.3 mln children (5-11) vaccinated for COVID-19 in 2 days

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has so far achieved 90 per cent of the given target of coronavirus vaccination to the children of age group 5-11.

According to the Health department sources on Wednesday, in a 6-day vaccination drive, 1,320,000 children were administered with the vaccine in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Okara districts in last two days.

The target for each day of the vaccination campaign has been set at 807,000 children per day,informed by Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad.

He said that about 4.8 million children would be vaccinated in the 6-day drive across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the drive was launched by Extended Program of Immunization (EPI).