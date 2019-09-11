More than 1300 mourners provided with first aid in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided first aid to more than 1300 mourners, mainly comprising participants of Ashura processions, across the province on Muharram 10.

PRCS officials here on Wednesday sharing details of the arrangements made by them for the facilitation of the mourners said several "First Aid" posts were established in Sindh to respond to any emergency situation during the Muharram processions.

During the two days, that is Muharram 9 and 10, teams of volunteers and paramedic staff offered all needed medical assistance, mainly first aid, to more than 1300 mourners at numerous locations scattered across the province.

In particular context of Karachi, it was said that PRC teams comprising 40 staff and volunteers, well equipped with emergency kits and supplies, were deputed at the two day first aid camp on the procession route.

More than 400 mourners were said to be provided first aid while there was also provision for ambulances to assist in any emergency situation.

In Sukkur, more than 750 people received first aid at different locations including Qureshi Goth, Royal road, Hydri Masjid, Old Sukkur, Baba e Karbala (Rohri) and Clock Tower.

Meanwhile, the district branches of Sanghar and Mirpurkhas had also established different first aid posts to assist theconcerned mourners.