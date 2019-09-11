UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1300 Mourners Provided With First Aid In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

More than 1300 mourners provided with first aid in Sindh

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided first aid to more than 1300 mourners, mainly comprising participants of Ashura processions, across the province on Muharram 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) provided first aid to more than 1300 mourners, mainly comprising participants of Ashura processions, across the province on Muharram 10.

PRCS officials here on Wednesday sharing details of the arrangements made by them for the facilitation of the mourners said several "First Aid" posts were established in Sindh to respond to any emergency situation during the Muharram processions.

During the two days, that is Muharram 9 and 10, teams of volunteers and paramedic staff offered all needed medical assistance, mainly first aid, to more than 1300 mourners at numerous locations scattered across the province.

In particular context of Karachi, it was said that PRC teams comprising 40 staff and volunteers, well equipped with emergency kits and supplies, were deputed at the two day first aid camp on the procession route.

More than 400 mourners were said to be provided first aid while there was also provision for ambulances to assist in any emergency situation.

In Sukkur, more than 750 people received first aid at different locations including Qureshi Goth, Royal road, Hydri Masjid, Old Sukkur, Baba e Karbala (Rohri) and Clock Tower.

Meanwhile, the district branches of Sanghar and Mirpurkhas had also established different first aid posts to assist theconcerned mourners.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Road Karbala Sukkur Sanghar Rohri 2019 Mosque All Muharram

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the jewel in Pakistan domesti ..

26 minutes ago

Scholarship cheques distributed among 52 Universit ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi visits Mazar-e-Quaid

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, China discuss cooperation in ..

41 minutes ago

Thousands visit 'Kashmir Bleeds' exhibition held a ..

3 minutes ago

Sahiwal killings: court records statement of victi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.