More than 13.66 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus in South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Under the recommendations of the NCOC, the process of vaccinating people of South Punjab against coronavirus has been paced up.

According to Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti, as many as 13,664,869 people have been vaccinated in 11 districts of South Punjab.

Tests of 1,317,591 people were conducted in South Punjab, out of which 59,479 were tested positive. There are 22 Corona Vaccine Centers operational in South Punjab out of which 13 centres are operating 24 hours a day.

He told that teams are being sent to homes to vaccinate senior citizens and special persons.

He said that all people should follow coronavirus SOPs properly added that masks must be worn and social distance must be ensured to get rid of coronavirus.