More than 1.36m ton waste disposed of in two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The district government departments and waste management companies disposed of 1.36 million ton

waste during first two days of Eid-ul-Adha.

In accordance with the grand waste management plan, operational report for the first two days released

here on Wednesday.

The district government and waste management companies conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations for 48 hours, and disposed of 86,000 tons of waste while local governments managed to dispose of 50,000 tons of waste in two days.

The Lahore Waste Management Company disposed of 18,500 tons of waste on the second day while collectively, over 50,000 workers remained in the field during both days of Eid.

The waste management companies resolved 21,000 complaints and local governments resolved 8,000 while zero waste operation will take place on the third day of Eid, Secretary local government Shakil Ahmad Mian said in a statement, and added that central control room remained active on the third day as well and effective implementation of the grand waste management plan had been ensured.