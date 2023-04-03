UrduPoint.com

More Than 1.4 Million Free Flour Bags Distributed In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, free flour is being distributed to eligible people throughout the district under the Prime Minister Ramazan package.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, more than 1.

4 million free flour bags have been distributed in the Bahawalpur district. Separate counters have been set up for the elderly and special persons.

The number of CNIC screening counters has been increased at all the centers and the CNIC of the person receiving the flour bags has been made mandatory. Medical camps are also part of every flour distribution point to provide treatment and medicines to visiting persons.

