More than 14,000 copies of Quran distributed to departing Hajj Pilgrims at King Abdulaziz Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance continues its distribution of the Holy Quran, generously provided by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to pilgrims departing from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah after completing the Hajj rituals.

As of today, a total of 14,100 copies have been distributed since the commencement of the distribution process. On average, 8,740 copies are distributed daily, which includes interpretations of the Holy Verses in various languages such as English, Indonesian, urdu, German, Persian, Turkish, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Upon arriving at King Abdulaziz Airport, the departing pilgrims expressed joy and gratitude for completing the Hajj rituals in a spiritually uplifting environment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also extended their prayers to Allah Almighty to reward the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, appreciating their generous hospitality and the exceptional services they received.