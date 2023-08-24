Open Menu

More Than 14,800 Affected In Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

More than 14,800 affected in flood

Okara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :More than 14,800 people were rescued during the ongoing rescue and relief operations, here on Thursday.

According to the Media Coordinator Rescue 1122, under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Zafar Iqbal more than 14,800 flood affectees including cattle were moved to safer places.

He added that rescue and flood relief operations were being conducted at 11 locations by the rescue teams. 40 boats of rescue 1122 and more than 170 rescuers were participating in the operation.

