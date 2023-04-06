More than 1.5 million free flour bags distributed in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, free flour bags are distributed among eligible families under the Ramazan package. So far, more than 1.5 million bags have been distributed in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the free flour distribution points. He reviewed the matters related to the free flour supply. He said that assistant commissioners in their respective tehsils are monitoring the distribution of free flour.

There are separate counters for eligible elderly and special persons at flour distribution points. The shaded sitting areas have also been set up for visitors.