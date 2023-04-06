Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

More Than 1.5 Million Free Flour Bags Distributed In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

More than 1.5 million free flour bags distributed in Bahawalpur

On the direction of the Punjab government, free flour bags are distributed among eligible families under the Ramazan package

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, free flour bags are distributed among eligible families under the Ramazan package. So far, more than 1.5 million bags have been distributed in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the free flour distribution points. He reviewed the matters related to the free flour supply. He said that assistant commissioners in their respective tehsils are monitoring the distribution of free flour.

There are separate counters for eligible elderly and special persons at flour distribution points. The shaded sitting areas have also been set up for visitors.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur Million Flour

Recent Stories

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Corres ..

Moscow City Court to Consider Appeal by WSJ Correspondent Gershkovich on April 1 ..

12 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review security arrangements for Y ..

Meeting held to review security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

12 minutes ago
 Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of ..

Head's acts should reflect collective thinking of institution: Federal Minister ..

3 minutes ago
 US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, ..

US Has Ways to Ensure Aid Reaches Afghani People, Not Taliban - State Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenc ..

Belarus Ex-Presidential Candidate Dmitriev Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison - Co ..

9 minutes ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrai ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained Over 10,000 Ukrainian Soldiers During Operation ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.