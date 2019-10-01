More Than 15 Shopkeepers Fined In Peshawar
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:57 PM
District Administration here Tuesday fined more than 15 shopkeepers involved in different violations
While acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, AAC Murad Ahmed had inspected shops in KDA bazaar, Mian Khel Bazaar and Murghi Mandi bazaar.
More than 15 shopkeepers involved in violations of different sort were find by AAC under relevant act of 1977.
AAC had also checked city land revenue office (patwarkhana) and issued necessary direction regarding facilitating general public there.