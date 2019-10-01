More than 15 shopkeepers fined in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :District Administration here Tuesday fined more than 15 shopkeepers involved in different violations .

While acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, AAC Murad Ahmed had inspected shops in KDA bazaar, Mian Khel Bazaar and Murghi Mandi bazaar.

More than 15 shopkeepers involved in violations of different sort were find by AAC under relevant act of 1977.

AAC had also checked city land revenue office (patwarkhana) and issued necessary direction regarding facilitating general public there.