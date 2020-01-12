More than 150 schools set up for workers children: WWF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) has set up more than 150 schools in different parts of the country to cater educational needs of some 8,400 children of industrial workers.

"As many as 155 schools have been established in different provinces to ensure provision of quality education to the industrial workers' children," WWF Secretary Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan told APP.

Some five schools were under-construction that would be made operational within this year, he added.

The WWF is a government-run organization that works for providing low cost housing facilities and other welfare measures including education, training, re-skilling, apprenticeship for the welfare of workers.

He said the organization started building schools in 1980s and since then it had established 42 schools in Punjab including one Higher Secondary, 33 Secondary, five Middle-level and three Primary schools.

Similarly, some 27 schools were imparting quality education to the workers' children in Sindh. It included four High Secondary, 13 Secondary and 10 Primary.

He said the WWF owned 34 educational institutions of secondary and primary-level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The organization had built some 53 schools in Balochistan including three High Secondary, eight Secondary, 25 middle and 17 Primary, he added.

Samad Khan said some 202,169 children of workers had been provided scholarships to attain higher education in different colleges and universities.

The WWF, he said had established 23 Vocational Training Centers and 11 Technical Institutes to impart technical education to the workers' children at par with global standards.

More than 37,398 workers and their children had been trained in these vocational training institutes since their establishment, he added.

The secretary also highlighted the WWF's initiatives taken to facilitate in housing, health and education sectors.

Besides developing 39,938 plots, he said, the WWF had built 14,873 houses, 19,257 flats and 260 barracks in the last four decades for catering the accommodation needs of workers, and added 7,616 flats, 500 houses and 10 barracks were also being constructed for the purpose.

The secretary said the department was also taking other welfare measures for the workers and their families including marriage grant, death grant and vocational trainings.

