More than 150,000 women attaining literacy at NCHD literacy centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development has total 6,000 Adult Literacy Centers (ALC) where more then 150,000 women were attaining literacy and vocational skills.

An official told APP on Wednesday that NCHD is making efforts to implement its projects of the non-formal education to achieve set targets.

"Women are encouraged particularly to join these centers" he said. He said that the syllabus and textbooks are designed for easy learning and functionality, thereby enhancing retention.