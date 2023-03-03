More than 1.58 million plants to be planted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 1.589 million plants will be planted across the district during the Spring Plantation Campaign 2023.

This was revealed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office today. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, District Forest Officer Bahawalpur Haroon Tufail, Excise and Taxation Officer Abdul Khaliq, Senior Engineer Sui Gas Muhammad Imran Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif Iqbal, DHO Dr.

Khalid Chanar and officers of other departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that plants would be planted under a devised strategy during the spring plantation campaign. He said that people should also play their role in this regard.

He said that plants make the environment green and improve the ecosystem. He further said that attention should be paid to their regular maintenance and irrigation. He said that indigenous plants should be planted so that the flora and fauna of the area get improved.