More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of the city Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the spring plantation campaign 2023.

The meeting was told that the Forest Department will plant 1.589 million plants throughout the district.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Naeem Sadiq Cheema, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jafar, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar and officers of other departments were present.

The DC directed that more plants should be planted during the spring plantation campaign.

He said plants make the environment green and they improve the ecosystem. He further said special attention should be paid to their regular maintenance and cultivation.

He said local varieties of trees should be planted in all government institutions during the plantation campaign.

Trees should be planted along canals and highways so that the environment remains pleasant.

DFO Forests told that 350,000 plants will be planted in government forests, 234.000 plants in government institutions, 702,000 in defense institutions, and 348,000 in the private sector.