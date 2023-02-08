UrduPoint.com

More Than 1.58 Million Plants To Be Planted In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM

More than 1.58 million plants to be planted in Bahawalpur district

Deputy Commissioner of the city Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the spring plantation campaign 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of the city Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the spring plantation campaign 2023.

The meeting was told that the Forest Department will plant 1.589 million plants throughout the district.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Naeem Sadiq Cheema, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Khurshid, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jafar, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar and officers of other departments were present.

The DC directed that more plants should be planted during the spring plantation campaign.

He said plants make the environment green and they improve the ecosystem. He further said special attention should be paid to their regular maintenance and cultivation.

He said local varieties of trees should be planted in all government institutions during the plantation campaign.

Trees should be planted along canals and highways so that the environment remains pleasant.

DFO Forests told that 350,000 plants will be planted in government forests, 234.000 plants in government institutions, 702,000 in defense institutions, and 348,000 in the private sector.

Related Topics

Education Progress All Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

2 minutes ago
 US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Eff ..

US CENTCOM Says Will Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

5 seconds ago
 Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express ..

Parliament adopts unanimous resolution to express solidarity with IIOJK's people ..

6 seconds ago
 KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote resear ..

KU, Hamdard University signs MoU to promote research cooperation

28 seconds ago
 20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Mus ..

20-day petrol, 29-day diesel stocks available: Musadik warns hoarders of 'dire c ..

8 seconds ago
 Ajman Chamber, Indian Consulate in Dubai discuss e ..

Ajman Chamber, Indian Consulate in Dubai discuss economic, investment cooperatio ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.