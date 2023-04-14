UrduPoint.com

More Than 1.6 Mln Free Flour Bags Distributed In Bahawalpur District

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Dring Stadium Bahawalpur to review the arrangements for the free flour distribution to eligible persons.

He inspected the counter for special persons, the medical camp, and the seating area for visitors.

Deputy Commissioner reviewed the performance of the staff at the screening counters.

He directed that free flour be provided to the maximum number of eligible people in the shortest possible time.

He said that free flour should be provided to the aged and special persons on a priority basis and instructed the staff to deliver their flour bags to their ride for their convenience. It was informed that 1.623 million free flour bags had been distributed to eligible people across the district.

