More than 1,700 cops to be deployed at Eid congregations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Eid ul Azha prayer will be offered at more than 1,200 mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs in Hyderabad while the district police will deploy over 1,700 cops for security of the Eid congregations.

The large congregations would be held at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs with the largest of all congregations taking place at Eidgah behind Rani Bagh in Qasimabad.

Police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Sunday that DSPs and SHOs would be deployed at 23 important places to head the security arrangements.According to him, the deployment would be ensured at every single place of worship for Eid congregations. He told that police personals would also be deployed at the recreational places in addition to the sacrificial animal markets. The spokesman said that police pickets had already been set up near the animal markets to provide security to the traders as well as to the buyers of animals.