Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM

More than 180 contract employees of Market Committee to be permanent: Ali Madad

Balochistan Agriculture Minister Haji Mir Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said that more than 180 contract employees of the Market Committee would be made permanent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Balochistan Agriculture Minister Haji Mir Ali Madad Jatak on Thursday said that more than 180 contract employees of the Market Committee would be made permanent.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists and representatives of All Balochistan Ardtian Fruit and Vegetable Commission Agent Association Registered at the office of Market Committee Hazarganji.

On this occasion, Director Economics and Marketing Syed Abdul Sattar gave a detailed briefing about the Market Committee to Provincial Minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak. On this occasion, Haji Rafagul Bareach, Mumtaz Shah, Jayand and others were also present.

Provincial Minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti was taking steps on a priority basis to solve the problems of the people.

He said Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced to transfer farmers' agricultural tube wells to solar system after talking to the Federal government on which billions of rupees would be spent.

He said that steps would be taken to make 180 employees permanent who have been working on contract for the last 20 years in the market committee so that the anxiety among the employees could be eliminated.

He said that a grand operation would be carried out immediately against encroachment in the Hazarganji fruit and vegetable market and no one would be allowed to encroach.

He said that small cabins would be constructed in Hazarganj and given to the carters on monthly rent so that they could generate livelihood for their families.

He directed the staff of the market committee to ensure cleanliness in the market on a daily basis.

He also announced the immediate installation of a tube well in the Hazarganji fruit and vegetable market to supply water to the traders.

The minister said that he would ensure approval of special funds from Chief Minister Balochistan for roads and sewage system in Hazarganj Market.

He said that the traders should also cooperate with the market committee to improve the cleaning system in the market and instead of throwing the garbage in places, trashes should be deposited in specific places so that they could be picked up and disposed of.

