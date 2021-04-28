More than 1800 health workers, citizens over 50-year of age vaccinated

The vaccination of the healthcare workers and citizens over 50 years of age continued in different hospitals across the province and more than 18,000 medical personnel and citizens were vaccinated in a single day, the official of the health department said here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The vaccination of the healthcare workers and citizens over 50 years of age continued in different hospitals across the province and more than 18,000 medical personnel and citizens were vaccinated in a single day, the official of the health department said here Wednesday.

He said that so far 52,282 health workers have been given first dose and 32,968 second dose in the province and 1,18, 367 citizens have taken the first and 36, 714 second doses of vaccine.

He said that medical staff and citizens are also being given synovial vaccines. The official said that so far 746 health workers and 12688 have been given the first dose of Sinowek and one dose of cyano vaccine has been given to 7938 senior citizens.