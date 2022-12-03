More than 1.85m calls received at 15 emergency helpline last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Emergency helpline 15 received 1.85 million (1,850,133) calls across Punjab province during November 2022, according to the official data released on Saturday.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) said in its report that out of total received calls, 1.056 million (1,056,091) calls were found to be irrelevant, and 167,953 were referred to dispatch control centre, which generated cases for further action. As many as 50,084 of the calls received sought information and consultancy, while 9,578 were related to traffic management.

The PSCA Lost and Found Centre also set its mark high this month by contributing to the recovery of 66 motorbikes, three rickshaws, and eight persons.

A spokesperson said the PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation to the law-enforcement agencies, and all others in need, whenever required. He requested citizens to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or report any illegal activity in the province.