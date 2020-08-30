UrduPoint.com
More Than 18k Police Personnel Perform Security Duties During Muharram-ul-Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 18823 personnel of Karachi police and 12 Rapid Response Force companies performed security duties during Muharram-ul-Haram and to maintain high vigilance to thwart any untoward incident in metropolis.

Out Of 6368 police personnel and 03 personnel Rapid Response Force companies had been deputed to perform security duties at the main procession route of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, said the statement released here on Sunday by Karachi Police.

Among them, 76 senior officers,9516 head constables and constables, 412 women police constables, 65 special branch personnel, 800 special unit security personnel, 90 women commandos and nine companies of rapid response force companies would perform duties on 10th Muharram-ul- Haram.

Besides, 1095 Traffic Personnel had been deputed to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on the alternative routes and main procession route of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

In the city, 513 Majalis (gatherings) would be held and 281 processions would be taken on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram, it further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

