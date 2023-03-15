UrduPoint.com

More Than 1.9 Million Saplings To Be Planted In Bahawalpur District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the spring plantation campaign 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Wednesday chaired a meeting in the committee room of his office to review the progress of the spring plantation campaign 2023.

The meeting was told that the Forest Department will plant 1.934 million plants throughout the district.

In the meeting, Principal Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur Prof Mian Muhammad Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail, and officers of other departments were present.

Jappa directed that more plants should be planted during the spring plantation campaign.

He said that plants make the environment green and they improve the ecosystem and added special attention should be paid to their regular maintenance and cultivation.

He said that local varieties of trees should be planted in all government institutions during the plantation campaign. The trees should be planted along canals and highways so that the environment remains pleasant, he added.

DFO Forests told that 533,000 plants will be planted in various government offices, 348,000 in defense institutions, and 1.053 million on private land.

