More than 1.96 million motorcyclists issued fine tokens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Lahore Traffic Police said on Sunday that it had issued a staggering 1.96 million fine token

while more than 2.9 million motorcyclists were educated by giving warnings in the helmet,

licence campaign during the current year.

CTO office sources told APP that the CTO Mustansar Feroze had ordered zero tolerance

policy against motorcyclists without license, helmets, adding around 2.9 million motorcyclists

were educated by giving them warnings in the on-going helmet campaign.

The sources further said that more than 100,000 motorcycles were impounded in various

police station sectors, adding the documents of 490,555 motorcycles were seized.

Likewise, action was taken against more than 2000 government and semi-government

employees in the helmet enforcement campaign, even police officers and employees of

government and semi-government institutions were exempted from the ban.

The traffic police issued challan tickets to 257,716 drivers for driving without licenses.

A senior official at CTO office revealed that 33 license centers had been opened in the

city, adding that challan was not intended, rather protection of citizens was the first priority.

Instead, challans are issued solely for citizens’ correction to ensure their safety and

that of other road users, they added.

The traffic education unit continues to raise awareness about traffic rules through daily

efforts on highways and educational initiatives in schools and colleges. The official urged

the citizens to be disciplined and responsible while driving to contribute to road safety.

They further said hanging of helmet on the arm or keeping it on the bike-tank would also

be considered a violation of law.

Therefore, citizens are appealed to wear helmet to protect themselves and their loved ones,

they added.