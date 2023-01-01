More than 1m challans on traffic rule violations in 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has conducted more than one million challans on violations of traffic rules and regulations during 2022. Giving some details, CTP spokesman said that violation of traffic rules was dangerous not only for the violators but for other road users too.

Therefore, the CTP launched a vigorous campaign against violators of traffic rules and regulations and during 2022, the traffic wardens conducted more than one million challans and imposed total fine of Rs.400 million on the violators, he added.