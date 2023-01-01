UrduPoint.com

More Than 1m Challans On Traffic Rule Violations In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 08:50 PM

More than 1m challans on traffic rule violations in 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has conducted more than one million challans on violations of traffic rules and regulations during 2022.  Giving some details, CTP spokesman said that violation of traffic rules was dangerous not only for the violators but for other road users too.

 Therefore, the CTP launched a vigorous campaign against violators of traffic rules and regulations and during 2022, the traffic wardens conducted more than one million challans and imposed total fine of Rs.400 million on the violators, he added.

Related Topics

Police Fine Road Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Yearâ€™s Ev ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools EstablishmentÂ complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools EstablishmentÂ complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

3 hours ago

SCCâ€™s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVAâ€™s services to citizens

5 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubaiâ€™s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubaiâ€™s total power production capacity

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.