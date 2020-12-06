More than 2 kg drugs recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered more than 2 kg drug from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police have arrested drug pushers namely Ibrar Hussain and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Line Police have arrested drug pusher identified as Noor Khan and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against both of them while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police teams adding that drugs business must be discouraged. CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.