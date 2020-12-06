UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 2 Kg Drugs Recovered During Raid

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

More than 2 kg drugs recovered during raid

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered more than 2 kg drug from their possession here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police have arrested drug pushers namely Ibrar Hussain and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Civil Line Police have arrested drug pusher identified as Noor Khan and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against both of them while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police teams adding that drugs business must be discouraged. CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Sunday From

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

1 hour ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

2 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaibaâ€™s candidacy for pres ..

2 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.