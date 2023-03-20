More than 2 mln free wheat flour bags to be given in Bahawalpur district: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Punjab government, the supply of free flour has been started in the district under the Ramazan package and as many as 19 points have also been set up for the supply of free flour to the deserved families.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the free flour points established at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur, Government Abbasia Higher Secondary school Bahawalpur, and Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur.

Deputy Director food Adnan Badr, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazlur Rahman, System Network Administrator Mohammad Azim Zeeshan, and Assistant Food Controller Liaqat Ali were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur has said that the process of providing free flour to people should be done properly.

He said that people should show discipline at free flour points. Under the Ramazan package, 2.164 million bags of 10 kg flour will be distributed among 721,000 families. He told that 5 flour points have been set up in Bahawalpur City, 2 pointsin Hasilpur, 1 point in Khairpur Tamiwali, 4 points in Tehsil Yazman, and 4 points in Ahmedpur East are made functional. Supply of free flour has also started at 40 utility stores.