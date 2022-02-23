UrduPoint.com

More Than 2 Mln Plants To Be Planted In Bahawalpur During Spring This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) ::During the spring tree planting campaign, as many as 2,292,000 plants would be planted across the district.

This was told in a meeting held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, District Forest Officer Haroon Tufail, Pak Army officers, and officers of other departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the concerned departments should play their role in making the spring tree plantation campaign successful.

He said that special attention should be paid to regular maintenance and irrigation of plants. He said that a walk would be organized to highlight the importance and usefulness of the spring tree plantation campaign.

DFO Bahawalpur Haroon Tufail said that 488,000 plants would be planted in government forests during the spring tree planting campaign.

Other departments will plant 371,000 plants while 517,000 plants will be planted in DHA Bahawalpur. He told"Landowners will plant 1 million plants in their respective areas. He said that plants are available in the nurseries of the Forest Department."/778

