More than 20 mln free flour bags distributed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the joint Ramadan package initiated by the Prime Minister and the Punjab government, 20 million bags of free flour have been distributed so far to deserving citizens on the tenth day of the program.

As of Thursday noon, 3.1 million bags of flour have been distributed in the Lahore division, approximately 3 million in Bahawalpur division, around 2. 6 million flour bags in Dera Ghazi Khan division, around 2.3 million in Gujranwala division, 2.4 million bags in Faisalabad division, 2.2 bags in Multan division, approximately 1.8 bags in Sargodha division, 1.3 million bags in Sahiwal division, and 1.1 million bags have so far been distributed in the Rawalpindi division.

The CM has congratulated the staff working at the flour distribution centers and acknowledged that the administration and the police are working collaboratively to ensure the success of this initiative. Moreover, the Punjab Information Technology board and other departmental staff are working tirelessly day and night to facilitate the distribution process, he noted.

On behalf of the Punjab government, the CM paid tributes to the staff of the administration, police, PITB, and other departments and appreciated their unwavering commitment and hard work towards this noble cause. He further applauded the efficient arrangements in place despite the significant influx of people.