UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 200 Acres Railways' Land Under Illegal Occupation Of Punjab, KP Govts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:32 PM

More than 200 acres railways' land under illegal occupation of Punjab, KP govts

Over 200 acres of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the various departments of provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Over 200 acres of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the various departments of provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab.

Around 113.55 acres railways land were under unauthorized utilization of different government departments of Punjab and 87.017 acres under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving details of the railways land in Punjab, they said 95.56 acres land were under unauthorized use of Revenue Department of Attock City, 9.99 acres possessed by board of Revenue Mianwali, 3.81 acres by education Department Punjab for construction of school in Mianwali, 3.69 acres by Attock Tehsil Municipal Office and 0.5 acres by Highway Punjab Mianwali.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they said 46 acres land was being used unauthorized by Bannu District Government, 22.33 acres by Health Department of Nowshera, 11.509 acres by Traffic Police, Revenue Departments of Peshawar, 6.77 acres by Police Department of Hangu and Lakki Marwat and 0.048 acre by District Police Kohat.

The sources said special campaign for removal of encroachment had been launched in the divisions resulting in retrieval of 51.

40 acres of railways land from the land grabbers.

They said division was actively carrying out campaign against the land mafia to retrieve valuable state land with the help of concerned district administration and as well as district railway police.

One major factor which makes hurdles in retrieval of railways land was stay order from the courts as presently about 185 land cases were under trial in different courts, which were also vigorously followed in the light of orders passed by the Supreme Court, they added.

They said Pakistan Railways had owned 167,690 acres land across the country out of which Punjab had 90,326 acres, Sindh 39,428 acres, Balochistan 28,228 acres and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had 9,708 acres.

They said the Geographic Information System (GIS) survey had also been conducted under a project regarding computerization of railway land records, in which all the encroachments and leases had been recorded in the Pakistan Railways Land Management Information System (PRLMS) software.

"Pakistan Railways has reserved 12,808 acres land in four provinces for future operational use including 4364 acres in Punjab, 1800 acres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 900 acres in Sindh and 5744 acres in Balochistan," they added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Punjab Traffic Hangu Kohat Nowshera Mianwali Lakki Marwat Attock All From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 call center busy with over 200,000 daily ..

3 minutes ago

FM cautions world against rising Islamophobia, urg ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed in Kashmore , Ghouspur

5 minutes ago

Vietnam to Support UK's Bid to Join Trans-Pacific ..

5 minutes ago

French Government to Announce Additional COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan customs revises upwards rates of duty dra ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.