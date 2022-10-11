UrduPoint.com

More Than 200 Cameras To Be Installed Under Safe City Project In One Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

More than 200 cameras to be installed under safe city project in one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 200 cameras would be installed in Islamabad under safe city project during next one month, bringing the total numbers of surveillance cameras to 2400.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and directions of Minister for Interior, up-gradation of Islamabad Safe City Project is underway. During the third meeting between officials of Islamabad Capital Police and Capital Development Authority, it was decided that safe city cameras would ensure surveillance cover from Srinagar Highway to Islamabad airport and Bhara Kau to Satra Meel.

It was also decided that cameras would be installed during October at Margallah bypass to cover highways.

More cameras would be installed for coverage at Islamabad Expressway with the purpose to ensure smooth flow of traffic and surveillance at entry and exit points of the city. More than 200 cameras would be included during next one month in safe city project, bringing the total numbers of surveillance cameras to 2400. A total of 50 percent increase would be made in number of cameras during the next six months while up-gradation would continue till 100 percent coverage of Islamabad through safe city projects.

