More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) More than 200 faithful sit in Aitkaf before Maghrib prayer at Allah Wali Masjid under the supervision of Prominent Religious Scholor and Imam of Masjid, Mufti Abdul Bari.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that after scrutiny of the applications more than 200 people were selected to sit for Aitkaf for the last 10 days of Ramazan.

He said that the adminstration of Allah Wali Majsid held special lectures during this period for the faithful. Mufti Abdul Bari added that Motakifeen will also participate in Qiyam-ul-Lail in the Masjid. Famous local Qura will recite Quran in Qiyam ul Lail.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh visited the Masjid and reviews facilities is being provided to the faithfuls.

Mayor Sukkur has directed the Municipal Corporation authorities that no stone shall be left unturned to provide best facilities to the faithful.