More than 200 mourning processions held amid tight security at Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :On the night of Ashura, more than 200 mourning processions were taken out from different Imambargahs at Parachinar, district Kurrum amid coherent security measures.

The mourners observed the day with devotion and religious zeal. They paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (Razi-Allah-Anho) and his 72 companion who had rendered their lives affirming to uphold the pride of islam in Karbala.

The Ulema threw light on the philosophy of Karbala and the matchless sacrifices offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the scorching heat of Karbala for supremacy of Islam.

They said sacrifice rendered by Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala was a luminary example for the whole of humanity to follow.

On the occasion, strict security measures were adopted by the district police, law enforcement agencies while local volunteers also worked for peaceful observance of Ashura. The district administration also provided travelling facilities to people who intended to visit Parachinar.

The area people have installed different stalls distributing free-of-cost beverages, tea, milk and water bottles among mourners and visitors.