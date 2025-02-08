More Than 20,000 Citizens Benefited From Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot; DPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are underway for better public service delivery. Police services are being provided to the citizens with modern facilities at Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot.
Speaking in this regard here Saturday, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that the performance report of Police Khidmat Markaz for the month of January had been released. He said more than 20,000 citizens benefited from various police services from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot in the month of January. Giving details, he told that 4916 learner permits, 2169 learner permit renewals and 5933 driving licenses were issued through Police Khidmat Markaz in the month of January.
58 international driving licenses were issued in the month of January. Last month, he said the police issued 5681 police verifications and 539 character certificates. Apart from this, tenancy registration, vehicle and mobile verification, employee verification and other police services were provided, he added.
The DPO said that all possible steps were being taken to improve public service delivery, promote public-friendly policing and provide police services in a better manner. The Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot is providing 15 different facilities to the citizens under one roof. In the Police Khidmat Markaz, timely guidance and facilities are being provided to the citizens as per the modern requirements, he concluded.
