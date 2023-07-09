More than 20,000 pilgrims provided medical care in Madinah in a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has provided medical care to 20,495 pilgrims at its seasonal healthcare facilities and centers in Madinah, as part of the comprehensive services offered by the ministry to pilgrims in Madinah.

The ministry said that its emergency departments received 2,443 patients, and health centers 18,052 people; they performed 11 cardiac catheterizations, nine surgeries and 27 dialysis sessions. Also, 7,185 pilgrims benefited fromhealth awareness services, SPA reported.