More than 20,000 promotions made from constable to DSP rank in 4 and half months: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that more than 20,000 promotions have been made from constable to DSP rank in four and a half months.

He said this while addressing the ceremony of pinning badges to the officers promoted to the rank of DSP at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

Timely promotion is the basic right of every employee and the promotion process will continue, said Dr. Usman Anwar.

He also said that promotions have also been made in Punjab Highway Patrol and service structure of CTD has been formulated.

The IG Punjab further said that all officers should perform their supervisory role better in the light of field experience.

He directed to keep in touch with the subordinate employees, increase their efficiency and focus on solving the problems.

The families and children of the promoted officers also participated in the ceremony.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar pinned badges to five recently promoted DSPs.

The officers included DSP Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Akram, Habib Ullah, Muhammad Arshad and Imran Khurshid. The promoted DSPs were earlier serving in the Anti-Corruption Department.

The IG Punjab congratulated the officers on the departmental development and directed them to perform their duties more diligently.