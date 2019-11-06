More than 20000 sportsperson to participate in Rohi Sports festival: Commissioner

More than 20,000 young male and female sports persons of 156 teams of Bahawalpur division will participate in 21 days Rohi Sports Festival scheduled to start from November 9

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here today. He told that the event will help in highlighting rich and colourful traditions and culture of Bahawalpur.

He said that sports persons belonging to this area have proven their mettle at international levels. He told that the inaugural ceremony of the festival would be held on Iqbal Day. Divisional Sports Officer Maqsood-ul-Hasan briefed about the events of the sports festival. The meeting also reviewed security arrangements for the festival. As many as six grounds have been prepared for different sports events of the festival. The traffic management plan has also been chalked out.