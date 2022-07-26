More than 212,000 Pilgrims arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 212,167 pilgrims of various nationalities have arrived in Madinah after performing Hajj this year.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah statistics on arriving and departing pilgrims in Madinah showed that 130,329 pilgrims have left the holy city through Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and the Hajj Land Center.

Statistics also showed that the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah by Sunday totaled 81,838, Saudi Press Agency reported .

This year, the Kingdom allowed up to 1 million people to perform Hajj, welcoming foreign pilgrims for the first time in two years following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions that had forced the annual pilgrimage to be limited to residents of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 63 male and female volunteers from Madinah municipality continue to distribute umbrellas to visitors to the Prophet's Mosque to protect them from the sun.