More than 22 mln children to be vaccinated against polio: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday said that more than 22 million children, under five years of age, would be given anti-polio vaccines in the national anti-polio campaign ending on August 28.

The chief minister along with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Akhtar Malik and MPA Shahbaz Ahmad administered anti-polio drops to the children at his office.

The CM stated that more than two lakh workers would go door-to-door to perform duties during the drive.

He said there was no case of polio disease reported in Punjab since October 2020 and pointed out that Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Lahore would be given special attention.

The CM emphasised that all must play their role to eliminate polio for securing the future of the children.

MPA Umar Farooq, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary Health, secretary Information, DC Lahore, focal person of UNICEF and others were also present.