UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 23 Snatched Mobile Phones Handed Over To Rightful Owners

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:42 PM

More than 23 snatched mobile phones handed over to rightful owners

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC East Zone) and Korangi district police on Monday handed over more than 23 snatched mobile phones to their rightful owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC East Zone) and Korangi district police on Monday handed over more than 23 snatched mobile phones to their rightful owners.

All these cell phones were recovered by the district Korangi police with the technical support of CPLC after hectic efforts.

SSP Korangi Cap (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, addressing on the occasion said more than 23 snatched cell phones had been recovered and handed over to their owners which had enhanced citizens' confidence in police, CPLC and other agencies. The phones were stanched from citizens by the street criminals in recent past.

He said handing over of snatched mobile phones and other items was in continuation of the Police commitment to eradicate crimes from the society and provide timely relief to the victims of criminals through prompt delivery service.

The SSP said generally the victims of street crimes had a perception that their mobile phones would never be recovered once stolen or snatched.

He advised the victims to lodge their complaints with police immediately after any incident.

The citizens after getting back their snatched cell phones, appreciated the efforts of Police and CPLC for recovering their phone sets from street criminals.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Korangi Criminals From

Recent Stories

US Military Chief, Bahrain's King Discuss Maritime ..

4 minutes ago

Prime minister condoles over deaths in DI Khan tra ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Interested in Further Development of Strat ..

4 minutes ago

AGAHI Awards-2019 recognizes 47 journalists for ex ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

44 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.