More than 23 snatched mobile phones handed over to rightful owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC East Zone) and Korangi district police on Monday handed over more than 23 snatched mobile phones to their rightful owners.

All these cell phones were recovered by the district Korangi police with the technical support of CPLC after hectic efforts.

SSP Korangi Cap (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, addressing on the occasion said more than 23 snatched cell phones had been recovered and handed over to their owners which had enhanced citizens' confidence in police, CPLC and other agencies. The phones were stanched from citizens by the street criminals in recent past.

He said handing over of snatched mobile phones and other items was in continuation of the Police commitment to eradicate crimes from the society and provide timely relief to the victims of criminals through prompt delivery service.

The SSP said generally the victims of street crimes had a perception that their mobile phones would never be recovered once stolen or snatched.

He advised the victims to lodge their complaints with police immediately after any incident.

The citizens after getting back their snatched cell phones, appreciated the efforts of Police and CPLC for recovering their phone sets from street criminals.