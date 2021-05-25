UrduPoint.com
More Than 24,000 Illicit Profiteers Fined Of More Than Rs 40 Million During FY 2020-21

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supplies and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the Sindh government is taking steps to curb inflation and profiteering. So far more than 24,000 illicit profiteers have been fined of more than Rs. 40 million during FY 2020-2021

This he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday in reference to the report submitted by the Bureau of Supplies and Prices.

It should be noted that this report has been prepared under Sindh Performance Management System.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the grievance center set up at the district offices of the Bureau of Supplies and prices was working to address the grievances of the consumers.

The Special Assistant further said that relief has been given to the people by addressing 60% of the complaints while work is underway on 40%.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that he was in constant touch with the district administration to ensure prevention of illicit profiteering and inflation.

The Special Assistant Bureau of Supplies and Prices said that the officers of the Bureau of Supplies and Prices were cooperating fully with the district administration during the awareness campaign.

