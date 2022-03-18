More than 25 parliamentarians met Chief Minister, expressed trust

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :More than 25 parliamentarians, including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and expressed trust over Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar and condemned horse-trading attempts by the opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the opposition was playing a negative role by putting country's interest at stake. "We would thwart any conspiracy against the government and the notorious politics of 'Changa Manga' and 'Murree' would not work," he added.

The nation stands with their 'captain' and defeat was the destiny of the opponents, he emphasised. The opposition has ruined its standing by honouring the money instead of respecting the sanctity of the vote.

Buzdar said that the nation has unanimously rejected the undemocratic and immoral acts of the opposition.

"Every tactic of the opposition would be fully countered," he said and made it clear that any attempt to create political unrest would be detrimental to the opposition.

He lamented that conspiracies were being hatched against the PTI government from day one and the nefarious intentions of the opposition have been exposed. He said that the government would respond to every tactic of the opposition. The opposition has corrupted politics through horse-trading, he added.

The CM termed parliamentarians as his companions and reiterated that the honor of the elected representatives was his honor. Attempts by the opposition to divide the nation have failed miserably as people couldn't be fooled by the corrupt, he argued.

Usman Buzdar said that the respect enjoyed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at national and international level was a sign of a true leader.

Meanwhile, the opposition wanted to achieve its targets by spreading anarchy, he remarked.

The PTI was ready to counter the opposition on all fronts as they had taken a shameful step by indulging in horse-trading, he stated.

Those who met include- Provincial Ministers Murad Raas, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Riaz Fatyana MNA, PPP MPA Raees Nabil Ahmed, PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharqpuri, MPAs Rai Zahoor, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Masood Ahmed, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Sumaira Ahmed, Latasib Satti, Pir Mukhtar, Mohiuddin Khosa, Samiullah Chaudhry, Syed Raza Bukhari and others met with the CM. PTI leader Owais Dareshk also called on CM to discuss different matters.

Raees Nabil Ahmed and Mian Jalil Sharqpuri thanked the CM for his personal interest in resolving the issues of their Constituencies. They reiterated their full confidence in CM's leadership, adding that the CM has always resolved their problems.

Provincial Minister Murad Raas said that the negative role of the opposition has been exposed to the public and the nation would witness the fate of thieves and robbers. The struggle against certified looters would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who would not bow down, nor would he let the nation to bow down, he concluded.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.