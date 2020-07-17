UrduPoint.com
More Than 2500 Policemen Contracted With Coronavirus In Sindh During March

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

More than 2500 policemen contracted with coronavirus in Sindh during March

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 2670 police officers and cops were affected with coronavirus,16 of them succumbed to the infection during last more than four months, said a spokesman of the Sindh Police department here on Friday.

Mentioning that 155 news cases of the disease were registered during the past two days, the official said 1593 of the infected cops were still under treatment whereas remaining (majority) have fully recovered and were back to their jobs.

About the policemen who could not survive the infection, he said 14 of them belonged to Karachi and other two from Hyderabad.

It was claimed that the department was providing all necessary assistance to the cops inflicted with the infection with due care towards their safe and proper recovery.

