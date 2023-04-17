More than 26,000 benefited from Sabeel Zamzam Project since beginning of Ramazan

Saudi Arabia's Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has intensified its efforts to manage the Sabeel Zamzam project for individuals and mosques, which can accommodate 82 people at a time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has intensified its efforts to manage the Sabeel Zamzam project for individuals and mosques, which can accommodate 82 people at a time.

Since the beginning of the month of Ramazan, more than 26,000 individuals have benefited from the service, SPA reported.

The agency stated that the service is available 24/7, and reservations for individuals and mosques can be made through the electronic portal after meeting the conditions.

This initiative is part of the agency's commitment to serving pilgrims and visitors and ensuring the provision of high-quality services.