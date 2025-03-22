More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis across province

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) On the occasion of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA), the Punjab police remained on high

alert across the province and performed excellent security duties for mourning

processions and gatherings.

More than 26,000 officers and personnel performed security duties for mourning processions

and gatherings organized.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 17,000 officers and personnel were deployed for the security

of 192 mourning processions across the province, including Lahore, while more than 9,000 officials

were deployed for security of 955 majalis across the province.

In Lahore, 8,000 personnel were deployed for security of the main mourning processions and majalis.

The mourners were allowed to join the processions only after complete checking through a security mechanism based on a three-tiered fence.

Punjab police spokesperson said that 27 Category A mourning processions were conducted across Punjab, including Lahore, while 62 majalis were held.

All activities were being monitored from the central control and monitoring room established at the Central Police Office.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that continuous monitoring of the mourning processions and majalis

was conducted from the control rooms of the Safe Cities Authority and the district administration.

The police teams performed their duties with utmost alertness. Checking was ensured through

walk-through gates and metal dictators. On the instructions of the IG Punjab, lady police personnel were deployed for security checking of female mourners, while plainclothes commandos and snipers were deployed on the roofs of routes during mourning processions.

Special arrangements were made to maintain traffic flow through alternative routes across the province.

All field formations, including Dolphin Squad, PRU, Special Branch and CTD, adopted a common strategy in security arrangements. The RPOs, CPOs and DPOs were present in the field to check the security arrangements for processions and majalis.