- Home
- Pakistan
- More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis acros ..
More Than 26,000 Police Officials Performed Security Duties For Mourning Processions & Majalis Across Province
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) On the occasion of the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA), the Punjab police remained on high
alert across the province and performed excellent security duties for mourning
processions and gatherings.
More than 26,000 officers and personnel performed security duties for mourning processions
and gatherings organized.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 17,000 officers and personnel were deployed for the security
of 192 mourning processions across the province, including Lahore, while more than 9,000 officials
were deployed for security of 955 majalis across the province.
In Lahore, 8,000 personnel were deployed for security of the main mourning processions and majalis.
The mourners were allowed to join the processions only after complete checking through a security mechanism based on a three-tiered fence.
Punjab police spokesperson said that 27 Category A mourning processions were conducted across Punjab, including Lahore, while 62 majalis were held.
All activities were being monitored from the central control and monitoring room established at the Central Police Office.
Punjab Police spokesperson said that continuous monitoring of the mourning processions and majalis
was conducted from the control rooms of the Safe Cities Authority and the district administration.
The police teams performed their duties with utmost alertness. Checking was ensured through
walk-through gates and metal dictators. On the instructions of the IG Punjab, lady police personnel were deployed for security checking of female mourners, while plainclothes commandos and snipers were deployed on the roofs of routes during mourning processions.
Special arrangements were made to maintain traffic flow through alternative routes across the province.
All field formations, including Dolphin Squad, PRU, Special Branch and CTD, adopted a common strategy in security arrangements. The RPOs, CPOs and DPOs were present in the field to check the security arrangements for processions and majalis.
Recent Stories
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
More Stories From Pakistan
-
More than 26,000 police officials performed security duties for mourning processions & majalis acros ..6 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab reviews law, order situation in Rahim Yar Khan, Rajapur6 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on performance of FBR16 minutes ago
-
Gov’t prioritizing national security and public relief: Barrister Aqeel Malik25 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss preparations for upcoming matriculation examinations25 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker visits district jail Kasur26 minutes ago
-
In fresh incident of highway robbery, truck robbed off 30 tons ghee26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Women University celebrates Pakistan Day36 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali a.s. main procession culminates36 minutes ago
-
Eid Shopping gains momentum in Sukkur3 hours ago
-
Musadik Malik urges unified global action to combat water scarcity amid climate pressures3 hours ago
-
Kite flying banned at Kohat3 hours ago