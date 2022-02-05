UrduPoint.com

More Than 2632 Disputed Parties Applications Resolved By DCR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Highlighting the performance of all the Dispute Resolutions Council (DRC)s members, the Secretary DRC said that from 2016 to date, 2858 dispute applications were received out of which more than 2632 applications have succeeded in resolving the disputed parties and elders of the areas.

Giving detail, he disclosed that the DRC is making concerted efforts to reconcile the remaining disputes. Minister KP Ziaullah Khan Bangash during the meeting briefed all the participants on the establishment of DRC, its aims and objectives, good intentions between the parties, good manners and the method of resolving issues through understanding and Jirga systems.

Every effort should be made to solve the problems of the people in accordance with the prevailing laws through mutual understanding, Zia Ullah Bangash said. He also directed the DRC administration to make serious efforts for reconciliation in the long standing feuds and take the parties to peace and conciliation so as to restore peace and order in the district.

>