More than 2,650 acres land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration so far retrieved more than 2,650 acres of state land worth Rs18.75 billion from land grabbers in various parts of the district and the operation is still in progress.

A spokesman for the district administration on Wednesday said land grabbers had occupied government land illegally for the last many years and the district administration succeeded in retrieving more than 2,650 acres so far.

He said the land was retrieved in Chak No 534-GB Jaranwala and 234 Kanals land in Tandlianwala.

He said 35 Kanals state land was retrieved in Chak No.109-RB, 105 Kanals land in Chak No.229, 104 Kanals and 16-Marla land in Chak No.194-RB, 2 Kanal land in Chak No 7-JB, 15-Marla land in Chak No 109-RB, 260-Marla land in Chak No 215-RB and 30 Kanals public welfare land in eight private housing colonies, including al-Barkat Villas Chak No 226-RB, Sitara Diamond in Chak No 226-RB, Prime City in Chak No.

238-RB, Model City in Chak No 238-RB, al-Raheem Valley in Chak No 215-RB, Orchard Homs in Chak No.239-RB, Tech Town Phase-II, III in Chak No.226-RB and Ali Town Sitara Gold in Chak No.215-RB.

The district administration also removed encroachments from Jaranwala Road, Sitiana Road, Narwala Road, Jhang Road, Jhumra Road, and Sheikhupura Road and retrieved state lands and green belts.

He said that 260 feet long green belt was retrieved from Kaleem Shaheed Park to Mandi Mor, 40 marla land at Susan road, 2 Kanal and 11-Marla land at Sitiana Road near Gatewala Chowk, 200 feet long and 40 feet wide green belt at Narwala Road and 29 parks in Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Similarly, encroachments were also removed from 80 points in eight bazaars around Clock TowerChowk besides obtaining possession of 42.35 Kanals public welfare land in Bilal GardenChak No196-RB.