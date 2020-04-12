More than 27,000 employees await official residences allotment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 27,000 government employees in the Federal capital are still awaiting the allotment of the official residences from the Estate Office of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

The government officials, living in the rented apartments, have been bearing the brunt of the chronic shortage of official accommodations, faced by the MoHW at the moment.

"At the present, 29,000 federal government employees have been residing in the government residences," an official source said, confirming that the shortage of facility.

The waiting list has been growing gradually due to increase in number of new applicants, he added.

He informed APP that concentrated efforts were being made at the governmental level since the country had been facing a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million housing units.

The official pointed out that no government houses had been built since 1995 as a ban was imposed on the construction of new facility by the then federal cabinet.

Sharing the ministry's endeavors for streamlining the allotment process, he said the MoHW had completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

The status of allotment as well as name of allottees and their departments had now been available on the site and could be checked anytime, he added.

The official said the personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth have been excluded from the data entered on the website in order to ensure security of personal data.

Regarding the repair and maintenance of the houses and flats in federal capital, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs 2.5 million for repair maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Out of which, he said Rs 0.940 million had been released by the end of 2019. The funds to the tune of Rs 0.750 million of 3rd quarter were expected to release for coming two months.

He said the Ministry was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

The official said the minor works were being carried out through inquiry office, where as the work would be completed within 15-days through contract, in the anticipation of arrangement of funds.

