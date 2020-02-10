- Home
More Than 3 In 5 (64%) Pakistanis Believe That Media Provides Equal Opportunities To Both Genders In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:36 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% Pakistanis believe that media provides equal opportunities to both genders in Pakistan.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, to what extent does media in your country provide equal opportunities for males and females?” In response, 32% said media definitely provides equal opportunities, another 32% said to some extent, 19% said not really, 13% said not at all and 4% did not know/did not wish to respond.