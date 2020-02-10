More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that media provides equal opportunities to both genders in Pakistan

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% Pakistanis believe that media provides equal opportunities to both genders in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% Pakistanis believe that media provides equal opportunities to both genders in Pakistan.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, to what extent does media in your country provide equal opportunities for males and females?” In response, 32% said media definitely provides equal opportunities, another 32% said to some extent, 19% said not really, 13% said not at all and 4% did not know/did not wish to respond.