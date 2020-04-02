More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis who have an ongoing case in court claim that the case was filed against them

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% Pakistanis who have an ongoing case in court claim that the case was filed against them

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 64% Pakistanis who have an ongoing case in court claim that the case was filed against them.



A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Have you filed a case against someone, or has someone filed a case against you?” In response, 28% said they had filed a case against someone, 64% said someone had filed a case against them, and 8% did not know/did not wish to respond.