More than 3 kg drug Ice seized

The police caught three drug traffickers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drug Ice from their possession during past 12 hours here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The police caught three drug traffickers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drug Ice from their possession during past 12 hours here.

A police spokesman said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off conducted raid at Faisalabad International Airport and arrested a passenger Muhammad Asrar, resident of Khyber Agency.

Police recovered more than 1 kg Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, Dolphin force arrested two drug traffickers, Irfan Ali and Maqsood alias Sooda, and recovered 2 kg Ice from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars in D-Type Colony police station and further investigation was in progress, said official sources.