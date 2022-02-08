UrduPoint.com

More Than 3 Kg Drug Ice Seized

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 04:02 PM

More than 3 kg drug Ice seized

The police caught three drug traffickers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drug Ice from their possession during past 12 hours here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The police caught three drug traffickers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drug Ice from their possession during past 12 hours here.

A police spokesman said that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on a tip-off conducted raid at Faisalabad International Airport and arrested a passenger Muhammad Asrar, resident of Khyber Agency.

Police recovered more than 1 kg Ice drug from his possession.

Meanwhile, Dolphin force arrested two drug traffickers, Irfan Ali and Maqsood alias Sooda, and recovered 2 kg Ice from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars in D-Type Colony police station and further investigation was in progress, said official sources.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Khyber Agency Police Station Progress Asrar From Airport

Recent Stories

President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania N ..

President, Begum Alvi offer condolences to Sania Nishtar on mother's death

1 minute ago
 Macron Raised Issue of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment ..

Macron Raised Issue of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment in Belarus During Monday Talk ..

1 minute ago
 DISCOs directed to inform farmers about net meteri ..

DISCOs directed to inform farmers about net metering: Hammad Azhar

1 minute ago
 KP IGP tests positive for coronavirus

KP IGP tests positive for coronavirus

1 minute ago
 President approves appointment of three additional ..

President approves appointment of three additional judges at Peshawar High Court ..

1 minute ago
 Europe's Stance on Ukraine Not Depending on US, It ..

Europe's Stance on Ukraine Not Depending on US, Its Goal is Dialogue, Not Threat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>