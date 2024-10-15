Open Menu

More Than 3 Kg Drugs Seized During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kilogram drugs from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police held two drug dealers namely Chanwaiz and Waleed Sajjad. During course of action, police seized 1.605 kg drugs from Chanwaiz while 1.250 kg drugs was recovered from Waleed Sajjad.

Similarly, Wah Cantt Police apprehended Muhammad Kabir and confiscated 560 grams of Charas from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation has been started.

SSP Operations, Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar commended police teams for their swift action, stated that the accused will be presented in court with valid evidence, and they will face strict punishment. He made it clear that strict action will be continued against such anti social elements.

